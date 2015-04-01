Purism

Librem Mini

Pre-Order Now
Librem Mini

Librem Mini

Small form-factor mini-PC that puts freedom, privacy and security first.

The most accessible Librem, highly requested by the community, with PureOS, PureBoot (coreboot +Heads) and Librem Key support.

Small, Light and Powerful

  • 12.8cm (5.0 inches) x 12.8cm (5.0 inches) x 3.8cm (1.5 inches)
  • 1 kg (2.2 pounds)

Smaller than a Mac Mini, slightly bigger than a Raspberry Pi

More freedom, more privacy, more security

View Full Specifications
Librem Mini
  • New eighth-generation quad‑core i7 processor
  • Up to 64 GB of Fast DDR4 Memory
  • SATA III, M.2 PCI Express 3.0 x4
  • Gigabit Ethernet with optional WiFi
Librem Mini front ports
  • 4K HDMI 2.0 and Display Port
  • USB-C, 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0
  • Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm AudioJack
  • Librem Key support

Freedom, Privacy and Security

Powerful hardware set free and made better with Pureboot and PureOS.

Librem Mini
  • Disabled and neutralized Intel® Management Engine
  • Detect hardware and software tampering
  • Full disk encryption
  • Free, private, secure and stable GNU/Linux

Capable Desktop

  • To protect your family and business
  • Private, secure and freedom respecting
  • Powerful quad-core i7 processor and fast DDR4 memory

Media Centre

  • To power your entertainment
  • Easily tucked away or proudly center stage
  • Smooth 4K video at 60 fps

Mini Server

  • To secure your data
  • Full disk encryption and tamper detection
  • Gigabit ethernet, SATA III, M.2 PCI Express 3.0 x4, USB-C, USB 3.0

Digital Signage

  • To deliver your conferences and events
  • Small, light and energy efficient
  • VESA mount or lock away

Hardware Specifications

Processor

Intel Core i7-8565U (Whiskey Lake), Active (fan) Cooling
4 Cores, 8 Threads, up to 4.6GHz

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Memory

DDR4-2400, 2 SO-DIMM slot
Max 64GB Support
1.2V DDR4 L2133/2400MHz

Storage

1 SATA III 6Gbps SSD/HDD (7mm)
1 M.2 SSD (SATA III/NVMe x4)

Video

1 HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz
1 DisplayPort 1.2 4K@60Hz

USB Ports

USB 3.0

4 Ports

USB 2.0

2 Ports

TypeC 3.1

1 Port

Audio

3.5mm AudioJack (Mic-in & Headphone-out combo)

Networking

1 RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet LAN), with optional WiFi Atheros ATH9k Module, 802.11n (2.4/5.0 GHz)

Bluetooth

Ar3k Bluetooth 4.0 (optional)

Power

1 Powerbutton, DC-IN Jack

Dimensions

Width

12.8cm
(5.0 in)

Height

3.8cm
(1.5 in)

Depth

12.8cm
(5 in)

Weight

1 kg
(2.2 lbs)